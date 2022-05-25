Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Calcium formate is the calcium salt of formic acid, HCOOH. The chemical formula is Ca(HCOO)2. Industrial grade calcium formate is used as leather tanning, cement additive, silage treatment, etc. It may be produced synthetically by reacting calcium oxide or calcium hydroxide with formic acid.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Grade Calcium Formate in global, including the following market information:
- Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Industrial Grade Calcium Formate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
?99.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Grade Calcium Formate include Perstorp, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Chongqing Chuandong Chemical, Feicheng Acid Chemical, LANXESS Corporation, Zibo Ruibao Chemical, Hengxin Chemical, Jiangxi Kosin Organic Chemical and Baoding Guoxiu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Grade Calcium Formate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- ?99.5%
- ?98%
Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Leather Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Others
Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Grade Calcium Formate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Grade Calcium Formate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Grade Calcium Formate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Industrial Grade Calcium Formate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Perstorp
- GEO Specialty Chemicals
- Chongqing Chuandong Chemical
- Feicheng Acid Chemical
- LANXESS Corporation
- Zibo Ruibao Chemical
- Hengxin Chemical
- Jiangxi Kosin Organic Chemical
- Baoding Guoxiu
- Shandong BaoYuan Chemical
- Wujiang Hongyang Chemical
- Henan Botai
- Fano Biotech
- Zouping Fenlian
- Zibo Zhongchuan Chemical
- Command Chemical Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Sales Market Report 2021
Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027
Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Market Research Report 2021
Global Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition