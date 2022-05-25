Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The IVD product portfolio includes devices that assist in clinical chemistry & immunoassays, urinalysis, point-of-care testing, and patient self-testing devices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics in global, including the following market information:

Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics market was valued at 5274 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8535.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automated Plate Handler Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics include Cognex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Abbott, PerkinElmer, Inc, Tecan Group Ltd and BD and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Automated Plate Handler

Automated Liquid Handler

Robotic Arm

Others

Academic

Laboratory

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Cognex Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Abbott

PerkinElmer, Inc

Tecan Group Ltd

BD

Siemens

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lab Automation

