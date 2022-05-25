Global Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Antimony Oxide
- Aluminium Trihydrate
- Organophosphates
- Boron Compounds
- Others
- Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP)
- Glass Reinforced Polymers (GRP)
- Polycarbonate (PC)
- Thermoset Polyimides
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
- Acetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM)
- Epoxies
- Others
- BASF
- Lanxess
- Budenheim
- Italmatch Chemicals
- DowDuPont
- Huber Engineered Materials
- ICL Industrial Products
- RTP Company
- Clariant
- ISCA UK
- Plastics Color Corporation
- PMC Polymer Products
- R.J. Marshall Company
- Albemarle
- Ciba
- DIC Corporation
- Rio Tinto
- Royal DSM
- Israel Chemicals
- Sinochem
- Solvay
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Antimony Oxide
1.2.3 Aluminium Trihydrate
1.2.4 Organophosphates
1.2.5 Boron Compounds
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP)
1.3.3 Glass Reinforced Polymers (GRP)
1.3.4 Polycarbonate (PC)
1.3.5 Thermoset Polyimides
1.3.6 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
1.3.7 Acetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM)
1.3.8 Epoxies
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Production
2.1 Global Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Flame Retar
