Hemodialysis Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hemodialysis is used for hemodialysis equipment. Referred to hemodialysis, also known as the popular saying artificial kidney, dialysis is a blood purification technology. The principle of using semi-permeable membrane, by diffusion, convection, and the body of harmful metabolic wastes and excess electrolytes too much out of the body, to achieve the purpose of purifying the blood and suck up water and electrolyte and acid-base balance correction purposes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hemodialysis Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Hemodialysis Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hemodialysis Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Hemodialysis Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hemodialysis Machine market was valued at 984.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1223.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Pump Hemodialysis Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hemodialysis Machine include Fresenius, Nikkiso, B.Braun, Baxter, Asahi Kasei, Nipro, WEGO, Toray and Medtronic (Bellco), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hemodialysis Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Single Pump Hemodialysis Machine
- Double Pump Hemodialysis Machine
- Hospital
- Dialysis Center
- Others
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Key companies Hemodialysis Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hemodialysis Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hemodialysis Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Hemodialysis Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Fresenius
- Nikkiso
- B.Braun
- Baxter
- Asahi Kasei
- Nipro
- WEGO
- Toray
- Medtronic (Bellco)
- JMS
- SWS Hemodialysis Care
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hemodialysis Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hemodialysis Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hemodialysis Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hemodialysis Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hemodialysis Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hemodialysis Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hemodialysis Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hemodialysis Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hemodialysis Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hemodialysis Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hemodialysis Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hemodialysis Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hemodialysis Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hemodialysis Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hemodialysis Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hemodialysis Machine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
