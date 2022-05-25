Technology

Global Phosphating Solution/Phosphorizing Liquid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Phosphating Solution/Phosphorizing Liquid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phosphating Solution/Phosphorizing Liquid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Protective

  • Lubrication

  • Anti-friction

  • Electrical Insulating

  • Petrochemical Industry

  • Power Plant

  • Steel Industry

  • Chemical

  • Automobile

  • Others

  • Evonik

  • Air Products

  • Sartomer (Arkema)

  • BASF

  • Eastman

  • Elementis

  • 3M

  • Huntsman

  • DowDuPont

  • Momentive

  • HD MicroSystems

  • Akzo Nobel

  • Solvay

  • Allnex

  • SEM

  • Nippon

  • PPG

  • Hexpol Compounding

  • Henkel

  • Ashland

  • North America

  • Europe

  • China

  • Japan

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • U.K.

  • Italy

  • Russia

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • India

  • Australia

  • Taiwan

  • Indonesia

  • Thailand

  • Malaysia

  • Philippines

  • Vietnam

  • Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • U.A.E

Table of content

 

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Phosphating Solution/Phosphorizing Liquid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Phosphating Solution/Phosphorizing Liquid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Protective
1.2.3 Lubrication
1.2.4 Anti-friction
1.2.5 Electrical Insulating
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Phosphating Solution/Phosphorizing Liquid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Petrochemical Industry
1.3.3 Power Plant
1.3.4 Steel Industry
1.3.5 Chemical
1.3.6 Automobile
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Phosphating Solution/Phosphorizing Liquid Production
2.1 Global Phosphating Solution/Phosphorizing Liquid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Phosphating Solution/Phosphorizing Liquid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Phosphating Solution/Phosphorizing Liquid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Phosphating Solution/Phosphorizing Liquid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Phosphating Solution/Phosphorizing Liquid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Phosphating Solution/Phosphorizing Liquid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Phosphating Solution/Phosphorizing Liquid Sales Estimates and Forec

 

