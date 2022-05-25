Global Wood Coatings Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Wood Coatings Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wood Coatings Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Polyurethane
- Acrylic Resin
- Epoxy Resin
- Alkyd Resin
- Polyester Resin
- Nitrocellulose Resin
- Other
- Furniture
- Doors and Windows
- Flooring
- Decoration
- Cabinets
- Wood Instrument
- Children's Toys
- Other
- Arkema
- Nuplex Industries Limited
- DSM
- Allnex
- Synthopol
- Dynea AS
- Polynt Spa
- Sirca Spa
- IVM Group
- Helios Group
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wood Coatings Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wood Coatings Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyurethane
1.2.3 Acrylic Resin
1.2.4 Epoxy Resin
1.2.5 Alkyd Resin
1.2.6 Polyester Resin
1.2.7 Nitrocellulose Resin
1.2.8 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wood Coatings Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Furniture
1.3.3 Doors and Windows
1.3.4 Flooring
1.3.5 Decoration
1.3.6 Cabinets
1.3.7 Wood Instrument
1.3.8 Children's Toys
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wood Coatings Resin Production
2.1 Global Wood Coatings Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wood Coatings Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wood Coatings Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wood Coatings Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wood Coatings Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wood Coatings Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wood Coatings Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wood Coatings Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Wood
