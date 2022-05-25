Global Organic Polymer Surface Treatments (Treating Agents) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Organic Polymer Surface Treatments (Treating Agents) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Organic Polymer Surface Treatments (Treating Agents) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- PTFE Surface Treating Agent
- Silicone Surface Treating Agent
- Other
- Coating
- Construction
- Packaging
- Machinery
- Other
- BYK (ALTANA)
- Evonik
- Air Products
- Sartomer (Arkema)
- BASF
- Eastman
- Elementis
- Worl?e-Chemie
- 3M
- Huntsman
- DowDuPont
- Momentive
- HD MicroSystems
- Akzo Nobel
- OM Group
- Allnex
- SEM
- Nippon
- Yangzhou Lida Resin
- Capatue Chemical
- Solvay
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- PPG
- Hexpol Compounding
- Henkel
- Ashland
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Organic Polymer Surface Treatments (Treating Agents) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Organic Polymer Surface Treatments (Treating Agents) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PTFE Surface Treating Agent
1.2.3 Silicone Surface Treating Agent
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Organic Polymer Surface Treatments (Treating Agents) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coating
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Packaging
1.3.5 Machinery
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Organic Polymer Surface Treatments (Treating Agents) Production
2.1 Global Organic Polymer Surface Treatments (Treating Agents) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Organic Polymer Surface Treatments (Treating Agents) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Organic Polymer Surface Treatments (Treating Agents) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Organic Polymer Surface Treatments (Treating Agents) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Organic Polymer Surface Treatments (Treating Agents) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Organic Polymer Surface Treatments (Treating Agents) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Organic Po
