Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cocamidopropyl betaine (CAPB) is an amphoteric surfactant derived from coconut oil and dimethylaminopropylamine. It is a zwitterion consisting of both a quaternary ammonium cation and a carboxylate. Cocamidopropyl betaine is predominately used as a ingredient of cosmetic and detergent.

Typically, there are 30%, 35%, 45%, and other specifications of cocamidopropyl betaine (CAPB), of which 30% is the main one.

In this report, other specifications of the products are converted into 30% when statistic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) in global, including the following market information:

Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) market was valued at 268.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 360.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CAB-30 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) include Solvay, Clariant, BASF, Lubrizol, Evonik, KAO Chem, EOC, Inolex and Stepan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

CAB-30

CAB-35

CAB-40

Others

Home Care

Personal Care

Industrial Additives

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Solvay

Clariant

BASF

Lubrizol

Evonik

KAO Chem

EOC

Inolex

Stepan

Croda

Oxiteno

Lonza

Innospec

Galaxy Sur.

Miwon

Colonial Chem

Taiwan NJC

Pilot Chem

Enaspol

Tinci

Roker Chem

DX Chem

Flower's Songs

Hangzhou Top Chem

Zanyu Tech

Rugao Wanli Chemical

Mailun Chem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Companies

