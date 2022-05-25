Metallocene Polyethylene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metallocene Polyethylene is prepared by means of metallocene catalysts, usually including copolymers. Metallocene polyethylene has a relatively narrow molecular weight distribution, exceptionally high toughness, excellent optical properties and a uniform comonomer content. Because of the narrow molecular weight distribution it behaves less pseudoplastic (especially under larger shear rates). Metallocene polyethylene has a low proportion of low molecular weight (extractable) components and a low welding and sealing temperature.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metallocene Polyethylene in global, including the following market information:

Global Metallocene Polyethylene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metallocene Polyethylene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Metallocene Polyethylene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metallocene Polyethylene market was valued at 16060 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19990 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Film Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metallocene Polyethylene include ExxonMobil, Dow Chemical, Total Petrochemical & Refining, Chevron Phillips Chemical, SK, Univation Technologies, Prime Polymer, LyondellBasell Industries and Daelim, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metallocene Polyethylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Film Grade

Rotomolding Grade

Pipe Grade

Others

Food Packaging

Non-food Packaging

Agricultural Film

Industrial

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Metallocene Polyethylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metallocene Polyethylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metallocene Polyethylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Metallocene Polyethylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

ExxonMobil

Dow Chemical

Total Petrochemical & Refining

Chevron Phillips Chemical

SK

Univation Technologies

Prime Polymer

LyondellBasell Industries

Daelim

INEOS Olefins and Polymers

Nova Chemical

Borealis

UBE

Qilu Petrochemical

PTT Global

CNPC

