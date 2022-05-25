Diaphragm Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Diaphragm Valves (or membrane valves) consists of a valve body with two or more ports, a diaphragm, and a seat upon which the diaphragm closes the valve. The valve is constructed from either plastic or metal.
Diaphragm Valves can be manual or automatic. Their application is generally as shut-off valves in process systems within the industrial, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and biotech industries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Diaphragm Valve in global, including the following market information:
Global Diaphragm Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Diaphragm Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Diaphragm Valve companies in 2021 (%)
The global Diaphragm Valve market was valued at 375.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 548.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stainless Steel Diaphragm Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Diaphragm Valve include GEMU, Saunders, NDV, Alfa Laval, Georg Fischer, Parker Hannifin, Aquasyn, KITZ SCT and ENG Valves (ITT), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Diaphragm Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
-
- Stainless Steel Diaphragm Valve
-
- Cast iron Diaphragm Valve
- Plastic Diaphragm Valve
-
- Chemical
-
- Environment and Water Treatment
-
- Industrial
-
- Food & Beverage
-
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
-
- Semiconductor
- Others
-
- North America
-
- US
-
- Canada
-
- Mexico
-
- Europe
-
- Germany
-
- France
-
- U.K.
-
- Italy
-
- Russia
-
- Nordic Countries
-
- Benelux
-
- Rest of Europe
-
- Asia
-
- China
-
- Japan
-
- South Korea
-
- Southeast Asia
-
- India
-
- Rest of Asia
-
- South America
-
- Brazil
-
- Argentina
-
- Rest of South America
-
- Middle East & Africa
-
- Turkey
-
- Israel
-
- Saudi Arabia
-
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
-
- Key companies Diaphragm Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
-
- Key companies Diaphragm Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
-
- Key companies Diaphragm Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Diaphragm Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
-
- GEMU
-
- Saunders
-
- NDV
-
- Alfa Laval
-
- Georg Fischer
-
- Parker Hannifin
-
- Aquasyn
-
- KITZ SCT
-
- ENG Valves (ITT)
-
- Hylok
-
- Marcworks
-
- Top Line Process
-
- Shanghai Lianggong
-
- BVMG
-
- Rodaff Fluid Tech
-
- Shanghai REMY
-
- Zhang City Valve Factory
-
- Hong ke
-
- Enine Corporation
-
- Liang Jing
-
- CNNC Sufa
-
- Shanghai Lizao
-
- ASEPCO
-
- Formatura
- Steel & OBrien Manufacturing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Diaphragm Valve Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Material
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Diaphragm Valve Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Diaphragm Valve Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Diaphragm Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Diaphragm Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Diaphragm Valve Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Diaphragm Valve Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Diaphragm Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Diaphragm Valve Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Diaphragm Valve Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Diaphragm Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diaphragm Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Diaphragm Valve Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diaphragm Valve Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diaphragm Valve Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diaphragm Valve Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Material – Global Diaphragm Valve Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Stain
