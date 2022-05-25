Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Surfactants are chemical products consumed in large quantities every day on a worldwide scale. The development of less irritant, less toxic, consumer-friendly surfactants is, therefore, of general interest. Amino-acid-based surfactants constitute a novel class of surfactants produced from renewable raw materials and can be seen as an alternative to conventional surfactants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Amino Acid-based Surfactants in global, including the following market information:

Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-amino-acidbased-surfactants-forecast-2022-2028-50

Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Amino Acid-based Surfactants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Amino Acid-based Surfactants market was valued at 749.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1593.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glutamicacid Based Surfactant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Amino Acid-based Surfactants include Ajinomoto, Sino Lion, Changsha Puji, Tinci, Croda, Clariant, Galaxy, Miwon and Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Amino Acid-based Surfactants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Glutamicacid Based Surfactant



Glycine Based Surfactant



Sarcosine Based Surfactant



Alanine Based Surfactant



Others

Facial Cleaner



Shower Gel



Shampoo



Others

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Amino Acid-based Surfactants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Amino Acid-based Surfactants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Amino Acid-based Surfactants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)



Key companies Amino Acid-based Surfactants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Ajinomoto



Sino Lion



Changsha Puji



Tinci



Croda



Clariant



Galaxy



Miwon



Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals



Innospec



Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology



Delta



Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology



Solvay



Zschimmer & Schwarz



Toho Chemical Industry



Bafeorii Chemical



Berg + Schmidt



Taiwan NJC



Stepan

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-amino-acidbased-surfactants-forecast-2022-2028-50

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Amino Acid-based Surfactants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-amino-acidbased-surfactants-forecast-2022-2028-50

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414