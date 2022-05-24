Planters Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Planters market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Planters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Centrifugal Spreader
- Sowing Machine
Segment by Application
- Cereals
- Corn
- Cotton
- Other
By Company
- John Deere
- CNH
- AGCO
- KUHN
- Kubota
- Kinze
- Gasparoo (Maschio)
- Lemken
- Grimme
- Great Plain
- Kverneland
- Nonghaha
- Henan Haofeng
- Bonong
- Yaao Agricultural
- Agricultural Machinery
- Shandong Dahua Machinery
- MENOBLE
- Woer
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Planters Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Planters Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Centrifugal Spreader
1.2.3 Sowing Machine
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Planters Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cereals
1.3.3 Corn
1.3.4 Cotton
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Planters Production
2.1 Global Planters Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Planters Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Planters Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Planters Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Planters Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Planters Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Planters Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Planters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Planters Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Planters Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Planters Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Planters by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Planters Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Planters Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Planters Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
