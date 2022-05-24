Technology

Commercial Fitness Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Commercial Fitness Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Fitness Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Treadmills
  • Ellipticals
  • Exercise Bikes
  • Upper Ergometer
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Gym
  • School
  • Community
  • Sports Center
  • Other

By Company

  • Life Fitness
  • Precor
  • Matrix Fitness
  • Cybex
  • Promaxima
  • Keiser
  • Amer Sports
  • Technogym

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Commercial Fitness Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Commercial Fitness Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Treadmills
1.2.3 Ellipticals
1.2.4 Exercise Bikes
1.2.5 Upper Ergometer
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Commercial Fitness Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Gym
1.3.3 School
1.3.4 Community
1.3.5 Sports Center
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Commercial Fitness Equipment Production
2.1 Global Commercial Fitness Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Commercial Fitness Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Commercial Fitness Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Commercial Fitness Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Commercial Fitness Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Commercial Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Commercial Fitness Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Commercial Fitness Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

