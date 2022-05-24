Technology

Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Laser Testing
  • Magnetic Flux Leakage
  • Magnetic Particle
  • Ultrasonic Testing

Segment by Application

  • Metallurgy
  • Electricity
  • Petrochemical
  • Ship
  • Aerospace

By Company

  • Olympus Corporation
  • GE Measurement & Control
  • Sonatest
  • Parker
  • Nawoo
  • Magnaflux
  • Rigaku
  • Pine
  • Acoustic Control Systems, Ltd
  • Olson Instrument
  • Karl deutsch
  • MODSONIC
  • West Penn Testing
  • Advanced NDT
  • Beiji Xingchen
  • Ultrasonic
  • Technology
  • Times
  • Nengda
  • Allrising
  • Testing Equipment
  • Wlndt Systems
  • Sheyang Xingyu
  • Mingda Tanshang

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Laser Testing
1.2.3 Magnetic Flux Leakage
1.2.4 Magnetic Particle
1.2.5 Ultrasonic Testing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Metallurgy
1.3.3 Electricity
1.3.4 Petrochemical
1.3.5 Ship
1.3.6 Aerospace
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Production
2.1 Global Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

