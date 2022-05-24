Oil Free Screw Blower Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Oil free screw blower is a positive displacement machine with rotary motion. The oil-free screw blower can improve the efficiency and minimize the energy use in the whole production process, so as to reduce the power cost.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Free Screw Blower in global, including the following market information:

Global Oil Free Screw Blower Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oil Free Screw Blower Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Oil Free Screw Blower companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oil Free Screw Blower market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oil Free Screw Blower include Atlas Copco, Kaeser Compressors, Ingersoll Rand, Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Elgi Equipments, Guangzhou AirHorse Compressor, Elang Industrial (Shanghai), Huizhou Dehong Air Compressor and Desran Compressor (Shanghai) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oil Free Screw Blower manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oil Free Screw Blower Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oil Free Screw Blower Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Type

Single Stage

Multi Stage

by Maximum Flow Rate

Up to 250 m?/h

250 ? 500 m?/h

500 ? 1000 m?/h

1000 – 2000 m?/h

Above 2000m?/h

by Maximum Power

Up to 250 kW

250 ? 500 kW

500 ? 1000 kW

1000 – 2000 kW

Above 2000 kW

Global Oil Free Screw Blower Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oil Free Screw Blower Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pneumatic Conveying

Aeration

Desulfurization

Combustion

Others

Global Oil Free Screw Blower Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oil Free Screw Blower Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oil Free Screw Blower revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oil Free Screw Blower revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oil Free Screw Blower sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Oil Free Screw Blower sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atlas Copco

Kaeser Compressors

Ingersoll Rand

Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Elgi Equipments

Guangzhou AirHorse Compressor

Elang Industrial (Shanghai)

Huizhou Dehong Air Compressor

Desran Compressor (Shanghai)

Shanghai Baijian Compressor

