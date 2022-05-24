Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nuclear fuel dry storage container is a dry storage container for storing nuclear fuel. Dry storage container is a method for storing high-level radioactive waste, such as spent nuclear fuel that has been cooled in the spent fuel pool for at least one year, usually up to ten years. Storage containers are usually welded or bolted closed cylinders.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask in global, including the following market information:

Global Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Horizontal Dry Cask Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask include NRG Energy, SolarCity, Sungevity, Sunrun, Verengo, Vivint Solar, First Solar, Borg Energy and Jinko Solar and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Horizontal Dry Cask

Vertical Dry Cask

Global Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aboveground Storage

Underground Storage

Global Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NRG Energy

SolarCity

Sungevity

Sunrun

Verengo

Vivint Solar

First Solar

Borg Energy

Jinko Solar

ReneSola

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Cask Companies

