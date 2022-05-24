Technology

Confectionery Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Confectionery Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Confectionery Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Packaging Equipment
  • Processing Equipment
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Chocolate Confectionery
  • Sugar Confectionery
  • Gum Products
  • Others

By Company

  • Baker Perkins
  • Aasted
  • Fesa
  • Vana
  • Sollich
  • Jones Chromatography
  • GEA
  • Lareka
  • Frain Industries
  • Allied Industries
  • Tanis Confectionery
  • Mono Equipment
  • Bosch Packaging Technology

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Confectionery Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Confectionery Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Packaging Equipment
1.2.3 Processing Equipment
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Confectionery Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chocolate Confectionery
1.3.3 Sugar Confectionery
1.3.4 Gum Products
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Confectionery Equipment Production
2.1 Global Confectionery Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Confectionery Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Confectionery Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Confectionery Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Confectionery Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Confectionery Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Confectionery Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Confectionery Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Confectionery Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Confectionery Equipment Sales by Region

