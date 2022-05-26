Sharps Safety Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Sharps Safety Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sharps Safety Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Retractable Safety
- Passive Safety
Segment by Application
- Surgicals
- Blood Collection
- Diagnostics
- Dental
- Home Settings
- Other
- By Company
- Alimed, Inc.
- Ansell Sandel Medical Solutions LLC
- B. Braun Medical Inc.
- Beckton, Dickson and Company
- Beaver Visitec International, Inc.
- Bunzl Healthcare
- Covidien Ltd
- Deroyal Industries
- Diamatrix Ltd
- Gimbel Glove Company
- HTL Strefa S.A.
- Smiths Medical
- Surgical Specialties Corporation
- Terumo Medical Corporation
- Ultimed, Inc.
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sharps Safety Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sharps Safety Devices Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Retractable Safety
1.2.3 Passive Safety
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sharps Safety Devices Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Surgicals
1.3.3 Blood Collection
1.3.4 Diagnostics
1.3.5 Dental
1.3.6 Home Settings
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sharps Safety Devices Production
2.1 Global Sharps Safety Devices Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sharps Safety Devices Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sharps Safety Devices Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sharps Safety Devices Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sharps Safety Devices Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Sharps Safety Devices Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sharps Safety Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sharps Safety Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Sharps Safety Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Sharps Safety Devices Sales by Region
