Laurel Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Laurel Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Laurel Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Laurel Oil include Mountain Rose Herbs, Berje, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Albert Vieille, Elixens, Fleurchem, Biolandes, Bontoux and Indukern, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Laurel Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laurel Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Laurel Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Organic Laurel Oil
- Conventional Laurel Oil
Global Laurel Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Laurel Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Food Industry
- Others
Global Laurel Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Laurel Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Laurel Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Laurel Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Laurel Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Laurel Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mountain Rose Herbs
- Berje
- Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH
- Albert Vieille
- Elixens
- Fleurchem
- Biolandes
- Bontoux
- Indukern
- Silvestris
- Robertet Group
- CG Herbals
- Ernesto Ventos
- Aromaaz International
- Green Fields Oil Factory
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laurel Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laurel Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laurel Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laurel Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Laurel Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Laurel Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laurel Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laurel Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laurel Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Laurel Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Laurel Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laurel Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Laurel Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laurel Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laurel Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laurel Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Laurel Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Organic Laurel Oil
4.1.3 Conventional Laurel Oil
