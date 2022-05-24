Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Naphtha Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks include Exxon Mobil, Total, Shell, BP, CNPC, Chevron, Sinopec Group, Reliance Industries and Idemitsu Kosan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Naphtha

Gas-Oil

Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aromatics

Petrochemical Industry

Others

Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Exxon Mobil

Total

Shell

BP

CNPC

Chevron

Sinopec Group

Reliance Industries

Idemitsu Kosan

Flint Hills Resources

YPF

Novatek

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Companies

