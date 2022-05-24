Technology

Aminic Antioxidants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Aminic Antioxidants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Diphenylamine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Aminic Antioxidants include BASF, Songwon Industrial, Lanxess, Addivant, Emerald Performance Materials, Dorf Ketal, King Industries, Jiyi Chemical and Lubrizol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aminic Antioxidants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aminic Antioxidants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aminic Antioxidants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Diphenylamine
  • Phenyl-Alpha-Napthylamine
  • Phenylene Diamine
  • Others

 

Global Aminic Antioxidants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aminic Antioxidants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Rubber Processing
  • Plastic Processing
  • Food & Feed Additive
  • Adhesives
  • Fuel & Lubricants
  • Others

 

Global Aminic Antioxidants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aminic Antioxidants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Aminic Antioxidants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Aminic Antioxidants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Aminic Antioxidants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Aminic Antioxidants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • BASF
  • Songwon Industrial
  • Lanxess
  • Addivant
  • Emerald Performance Materials
  • Dorf Ketal
  • King Industries
  • Jiyi Chemical
  • Lubrizol
  • SOLTEX
  • Lanxess
  • Duslo
  • Double Bond Chemical
  • Yasho Industries
  • Feiya Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aminic Antioxidants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aminic Antioxidants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aminic Antioxidants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aminic Antioxidants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aminic Antioxidants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aminic Antioxidants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aminic Antioxidants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aminic Antioxidants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aminic Antioxidants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aminic Antioxidants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aminic Antioxidants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aminic Antioxidants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aminic Antioxidants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aminic Antioxidants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aminic Antioxidants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aminic Antioxidants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

