Petroleum Pitch Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Petroleum Pitch market was valued at 850.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 977.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/150344/global-petroleum-pitch-market-2022-2028-20

High Performance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Petroleum Pitch include Mitsubishi Chemical, Solvay (Cytec Industries), Rain Carbon, ORG CHEM Group, Koppers and Puyang Changyu Petroleum Resins, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Petroleum Pitch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Petroleum Pitch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Petroleum Pitch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Performance

Universal

Global Petroleum Pitch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Petroleum Pitch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Road Surface Sealings

Aluminum Anodes

Insulation

Refractory Bricks

Others

Global Petroleum Pitch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Petroleum Pitch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Petroleum Pitch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Petroleum Pitch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Petroleum Pitch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Petroleum Pitch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Solvay (Cytec Industries)

Rain Carbon

ORG CHEM Group

Koppers

Puyang Changyu Petroleum Resins

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150344/global-petroleum-pitch-market-2022-2028-20

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Petroleum Pitch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Petroleum Pitch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Petroleum Pitch Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Petroleum Pitch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Petroleum Pitch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Petroleum Pitch Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Petroleum Pitch Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Petroleum Pitch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Petroleum Pitch Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Petroleum Pitch Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Petroleum Pitch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Petroleum Pitch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Petroleum Pitch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petroleum Pitch Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Petroleum Pitch Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petroleum Pitch Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Petroleum Pitch Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/