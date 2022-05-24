Raised Access Floor Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steel Encapsulated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Raised Access Floor Systems include Kingspan Group, Haworth, CBI Europe, Polygroup, Jansen Group, Bathgate Flooring, MERO-TSK, PORCELANOSA and Lenzlinger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Raised Access Floor Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Raised Access Floor Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Raised Access Floor Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Steel Encapsulated
- Calcium Sulphate Board
- Aluminum Board
- Chipboard Encapsulated
- Others
Global Raised Access Floor Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Building
- Commercial Building
- Others
Global Raised Access Floor Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Raised Access Floor Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Raised Access Floor Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Raised Access Floor Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Raised Access Floor Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Kingspan Group
- Haworth
- CBI Europe
- Polygroup
- Jansen Group
- Bathgate Flooring
- MERO-TSK
- PORCELANOSA
- Lenzlinger
- Veitchi Flooring
- AKDAG S.W.
- UNITILE
- ASP Access Floors
- Huatong Xinli Flooring
- Changzhou Huili Access Floor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Raised Access Floor Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Raised Access Floor Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Raised Access Floor Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Raised Access Floor Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Raised Access Floor Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Raised Access Floor Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Raised Access Floor Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Raised Access Floor Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Raised Access Floor Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Raised Access Floor Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Raised Access Floor Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Raised Access Floor Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Raised Access Floor Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Raised Access Floor Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Raised Access Floor Systems Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/