Silicone Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicone Coated Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicone Film include Wacker Chemie, Mitsubishi Chemical, DowDuPont, Loparex, Toray Advanced Film, Siliconature, Polyplex, 3M and Saint-Gobain, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silicone Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicone Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Silicone Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Silicone Coated Films
- Silicone Release Liners
- Others
Global Silicone Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronics
- Medical
- Automotive
- Packaging
- Industrial
- Others
Global Silicone Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Silicone Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Silicone Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Silicone Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Silicone Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Wacker Chemie
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- DowDuPont
- Loparex
- Toray Advanced Film
- Siliconature
- Polyplex
- 3M
- Saint-Gobain
- Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello
- Rayven
- Tee Group Film
- Garware Polyester
- Gascogne Group
- Itasa
- Rossella Srl
- SKC, Inc
- Infiana
- SJA Film Technologies
- DEKU Kunststoffabrik
