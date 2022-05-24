Desiccant Dehumidifier Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A desiccant dehumidifier operates on a totally different principle to a refrigerant type. The main benefit of a desiccant dehumidifier is that it performs exceptionally well when used in cooler climates, or when a low dew point is required. As there is no actual water produced during the process, these units can work effectively at sub-zero temperatures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Desiccant Dehumidifier in global, including the following market information:
Global Desiccant Dehumidifier Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Desiccant Dehumidifier Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Desiccant Dehumidifier companies in 2021 (%)
The global Desiccant Dehumidifier market was valued at 643.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 852.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tower Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Desiccant Dehumidifier include Munters, Park, Ingersoll Rand, Atlascopco, Stulz, Kaeser, Trotec, Quincy and Seibu Giken DST, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Desiccant Dehumidifier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
-
- Tower Type
- Rotor Type
-
- Energy
-
- Chemical
-
- Electronic
-
- Food & Pharmaceutical
- Others
-
- North America
-
- US
-
- Canada
-
- Mexico
-
- Europe
-
- Germany
-
- France
-
- U.K.
-
- Italy
-
- Russia
-
- Nordic Countries
-
- Benelux
-
- Rest of Europe
-
- Asia
-
- China
-
- Japan
-
- South Korea
-
- Southeast Asia
-
- India
-
- Rest of Asia
-
- South America
-
- Brazil
-
- Argentina
-
- Rest of South America
-
- Middle East & Africa
-
- Turkey
-
- Israel
-
- Saudi Arabia
-
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
-
- Key companies Desiccant Dehumidifier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
-
- Key companies Desiccant Dehumidifier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
-
- Key companies Desiccant Dehumidifier sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Desiccant Dehumidifier sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
-
- Munters
-
- Park
-
- Ingersoll Rand
-
- Atlascopco
-
- Stulz
-
- Kaeser
-
- Trotec
-
- Quincy
-
- Seibu Giken DST
-
- SPX (Hankison)
-
- Condair
-
- Star Compare
-
- Rotorcomp
-
- Zeks
-
- Sullair
-
- Risheng
-
- Fisen
- Desiccant Technologies Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Desiccant Dehumidifier Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Desiccant Dehumidifier Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Desiccant Dehumidifier Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Desiccant Dehumidifier Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Desiccant Dehumidifier Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Desiccant Dehumidifier Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Desiccant Dehumidifier Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Desiccant Dehumidifier Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Desiccant Dehumidifier Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Desiccant Dehumidifier Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Desiccant Dehumidifier Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Desiccant Dehumidifier Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Desiccant Dehumidifier Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Desiccant Dehumidifier Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Desiccant Dehumidifier Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Desiccant Dehumidifier Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
