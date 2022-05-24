Technology

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

    • Rigid PVC Films

 

    • Monomeric Flexible PVC Films

 

    • Polymeric Flexible PVC Films

 

  • Others
    • Packaging

 

    • Medical

 

    • Printing

 

    • Building Materials

 

  • Others
    • Plastic Film Corporation

 

    • C.I. Takiron Corporation

 

    • Walton Plastics

 

    • Tekra

 

    • Presco

 

    • ACG North America

 

    • Ronald Mark Associates

 

    • Teknor Apex

 

    • Plastatech

 

    • Achilles USA

 

    • NanYa Plastics Corporation USA

 

    • Grafix Plastics

 

    • Adams Plastics

 

    • Marvel

 

    • Caprihans India Limited

 

    • TMI LLC

 

    • Raj Incorporated

 

    • ZK Plastic

 

    • Win Plastic Extrusions

 

  • Riflex Film
    • North America

 

    • Europe

 

    • China

 

  • Japan
    • North America

 

    • U.S.

 

    • Canada

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • U.K.

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Asia-Pacific

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • India

 

    • Australia

 

    • Taiwan

 

    • Indonesia

 

    • Thailand

 

    • Malaysia

 

    • Philippines

 

    • Vietnam

 

    • Latin America

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Argentina

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Rigid PVC Films
1.2.3 Monomeric Flexible PVC Films
1.2.4 Polymeric Flexible PVC Films
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Printing
1.3.5 Building Materials
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Production
2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride

