PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe in global, including the following market information:
Global PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe companies in 2021 (%)
The global PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1216 Caliber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe include Japan Steel Works, Butting Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, NobelClad, National Industries Group, Inox Tech S.p.A., Gieminox Tectubi Raccordi, Eisenbau Kramer GmbH, Cladtek Holdings Pte. Ltd. and EEW Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1216 Caliber
1418 Caliber
1620 Caliber
2025 Caliber
Global PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Heating Pipe
Gas Pipe
Global PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Japan Steel Works
Butting Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG
NobelClad
National Industries Group
Inox Tech S.p.A.
Gieminox Tectubi Raccordi
Eisenbau Kramer GmbH
Cladtek Holdings Pte. Ltd.
EEW Group
Canadoil Group Ltd.
Tri-cast Composite Tubes
Attwater & Sons Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PPR Aluminum-plastic Composite Pipe Players in Global Market
