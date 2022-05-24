Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The radiofrequency ablation device is to insert the electrode catheter into the heart through the femoral arteriovenous, internal jugular vein, and subclavian vein. Electrophysiological mapping technology is used to find abnormal electrical conduction channels or ectopic beat points in the heart. The resistance electrothermal effect is generated in the myocardial tissue, which makes the myocardial cells dry and necrotic, and achieves the purpose of treating tachyarrhythmia.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reusable Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment include Boston Scientific Corporation, Diros Technology, Inc., Halyard Health, Inc., Abbott, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Medtronic plc and AngioDynamic. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reusable Products

Disposable Supplies

Global Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Specialist Clinic

Outpatient Surgery Center

Hospital

Global Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Diros Technology, Inc.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Abbott

Stryker Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Merit Medical Systems

Medtronic plc

AngioDynamic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radio Frequency Ablation Equipment Players in Global Market

