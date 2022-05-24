Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine in Global, including the following market information:
Global Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dynamic Template&Fixed Template Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine include Arburg, Engel, Nissei Plastic, SODICK, Riva Machinery, JSW Plastics Machinery, Toyo, KraussMaffei and Milacron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dynamic Template&Fixed Template
Clamping Mechanism
Product Ejection Mechanism
Hydraulic Components
Hydraulic Control Components
Hydraulic Actuator
Hydraulic Accessories
Heater&Sensor
Linkage Hinge
Global Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Industry
Food & Beverage Industry
Electronics & Telecom Industry
Others
Global Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arburg
Engel
Nissei Plastic
SODICK
Riva Machinery
JSW Plastics Machinery
Toyo
KraussMaffei
Milacron
MP Machinery
Wittmann Battenfeld
Husky
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Parts & Accessories for Injection Molding Machine Product Type
3.6 Tier 1
