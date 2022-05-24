Elevator Accessories Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Elevator Accessories in Global, including the following market information:

Global Elevator Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Elevator Accessories market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Governor Tension Weights Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Elevator Accessories include Johnson Lifts, Kone, Schindler, Hitachi, Otis, Mitsubishi Electric, ThyssenKrupp, Canny Elevator and Toshiba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Elevator Accessories companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Elevator Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Elevator Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Governor Tension Weights

Overspeed Governors

Brake Unit Replacements

Divertors & Sheaves

Firemans Switches

Landing Indicators

Landing Stations

Safety Gear Range

Tension Weight Systems

Global Elevator Accessories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Elevator Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Elevator

Commercial Elevator

Others

Global Elevator Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Elevator Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Elevator Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Elevator Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson Lifts

Kone

Schindler

Hitachi

Otis

Mitsubishi Electric

ThyssenKrupp

Canny Elevator

Toshiba

Fujitec

Volkslift

SJEC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Elevator Accessories Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Elevator Accessories Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Elevator Accessories Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Elevator Accessories Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Elevator Accessories Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Elevator Accessories Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Elevator Accessories Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Elevator Accessories Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Elevator Accessories Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Elevator Accessories Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elevator Accessories Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Elevator Accessories Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elevator Accessories Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global

