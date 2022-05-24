Elevator Accessories Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Elevator Accessories in Global, including the following market information:
Global Elevator Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Elevator Accessories market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Governor Tension Weights Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Elevator Accessories include Johnson Lifts, Kone, Schindler, Hitachi, Otis, Mitsubishi Electric, ThyssenKrupp, Canny Elevator and Toshiba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Elevator Accessories companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Elevator Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Elevator Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Governor Tension Weights
Overspeed Governors
Brake Unit Replacements
Divertors & Sheaves
Firemans Switches
Landing Indicators
Landing Stations
Safety Gear Range
Tension Weight Systems
Global Elevator Accessories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Elevator Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household Elevator
Commercial Elevator
Others
Global Elevator Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Elevator Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Elevator Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Elevator Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson Lifts
Kone
Schindler
Hitachi
Otis
Mitsubishi Electric
ThyssenKrupp
Canny Elevator
Toshiba
Fujitec
Volkslift
SJEC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Elevator Accessories Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Elevator Accessories Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Elevator Accessories Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Elevator Accessories Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Elevator Accessories Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Elevator Accessories Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Elevator Accessories Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Elevator Accessories Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Elevator Accessories Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Elevator Accessories Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elevator Accessories Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Elevator Accessories Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elevator Accessories Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
