Desk Accessories Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Desk Accessories in Global, including the following market information:
Global Desk Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Desk Accessories market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hinge Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Desk Accessories include Okamura, HNI, Steelcase, Kokuyo, Haworth, Teknion, Global Furniture Group, Kimball and IKEA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Desk Accessories companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Desk Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Desk Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hinge
Push Pin
Drawer Rail
Handle
Desktop
Table Leg
Global Desk Accessories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Desk Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Office
Home
Others
Global Desk Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Desk Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Desk Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Desk Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Okamura
HNI
Steelcase
Kokuyo
Haworth
Teknion
Global Furniture Group
Kimball
IKEA
Kinnarps
Schiavello
Assmann
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Desk Accessories Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Desk Accessories Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Desk Accessories Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Desk Accessories Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Desk Accessories Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Desk Accessories Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Desk Accessories Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Desk Accessories Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Desk Accessories Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Desk Accessories Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Desk Accessories Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Desk Accessories Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Desk Accessories Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Desk Accessories Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
