Model Train Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Model Train in Global, including the following market information:
Global Model Train Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Model Train market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
DC Current Two Rails Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Model Train include Maerklin, Walkera, Emperor, Aite, Aviation, Model Blackhawk, Thunder Tiger, Disney and Vantex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Model Train companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Model Train Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Model Train Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
DC Current Two Rails
AC Current Three Rails
Global Model Train Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Model Train Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cids Toys
Collection
Business Research
Global Model Train Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Model Train Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Model Train revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Model Train revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Maerklin
Walkera
Emperor
Aite
Aviation
Model Blackhawk
Thunder Tiger
Disney
Vantex
Bburago
CMC
Exoto
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Model Train Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Model Train Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Model Train Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Model Train Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Model Train Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Model Train Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Model Train Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Model Train Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Model Train Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Model Train Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Model Train Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Model Train Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Model Train Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Model Train Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 DC Current Two Rails
4.1.3 AC Current Three Rai
