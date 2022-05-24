Door Accessories Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Door Accessories in Global, including the following market information:

Global Door Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Door Accessories market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Door Handle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Door Accessories include Maruki, TINO, Kuriki, Kwikset, SELECO, Hoppe, Assa Abloy, Hafele and Sobinco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Door Accessories companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Door Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Door Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Door Handle

Doorcasing

Door Lock

Door Stops and holders

Hinge

Surface Bolts

Address Plaques and House Numbers/Letters

Door Pulls and Push Plates

Doorbell Buttons

Global Door Accessories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Door Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Door

Commercial Doors

Others

Global Door Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Door Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Door Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Door Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Maruki

TINO

Kuriki

Kwikset

SELECO

Hoppe

Assa Abloy

Hafele

Sobinco

Schlage

Pba

ATZ

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Door Accessories Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Door Accessories Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Door Accessories Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Door Accessories Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Door Accessories Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Door Accessories Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Door Accessories Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Door Accessories Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Door Accessories Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Door Accessories Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Door Accessories Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Door Accessories Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Door Accessories Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Door Accessories Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

