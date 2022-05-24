Copper Tungsten Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Coppertungsten (tungstencopper, CuW, or WCu) is a mixture of copper and tungsten. As copper and tungsten are not mutually soluble, the material is composed of distinct particles of one metal dispersed in a matrix of the other one. The microstructure is therefore rather a metal matrix composite instead of a true alloy. The material combines the properties of both metals, resulting in a material that is heat-resistant, ablation-resistant, highly thermally and electrically conductive, and easy to machine.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Tungsten in global, including the following market information:

Global Copper Tungsten Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Copper Tungsten Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Copper Tungsten companies in 2021 (%)

The global Copper Tungsten market was valued at 152.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 208.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

WCu 65/35 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Copper Tungsten include Sumitomo Electric, Advanced Technology & Materials, Plansee, Xian Huashan Tungsten Products, Mi-Tech Tungsten Metals, HOSO METAL, CHEMETAL USA, Taizhou Huacheng and Baoji Hanz Metal Material Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Copper Tungsten manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

WCu 65/35



WCu 70/30



WCu 75/25



WCu 80/20



WCu 85/15



WCu 90/10



Others

High Voltage Electrical Switch



Welding and EDM



Aerospace



Electronic Packaging and Heat Sink



Others

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Copper Tungsten revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Copper Tungsten revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Copper Tungsten sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)



Key companies Copper Tungsten sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Sumitomo Electric



Advanced Technology & Materials



Plansee



Xian Huashan Tungsten Products



Mi-Tech Tungsten Metals



HOSO METAL



CHEMETAL USA



Taizhou Huacheng



Baoji Hanz Metal Material Co., Ltd



AMERICAN ELEMENTS



Mosten Alloy Co.,Ltd



Seunglim Electric Co.,Ltd



Shenyang Top New Material



Runchang New Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Copper Tungsten Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Copper Tungsten Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Copper Tungsten Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Copper Tungsten Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Copper Tungsten Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Copper Tungsten Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Copper Tungsten Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Copper Tungsten Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Copper Tungsten Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Copper Tungsten Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Copper Tungsten Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copper Tungsten Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Copper Tungsten Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Tungsten Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Copper Tungsten Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Tungsten Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Copper Tungsten Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 WCu 65/35

