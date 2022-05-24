Copper Tungsten Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Coppertungsten (tungstencopper, CuW, or WCu) is a mixture of copper and tungsten. As copper and tungsten are not mutually soluble, the material is composed of distinct particles of one metal dispersed in a matrix of the other one. The microstructure is therefore rather a metal matrix composite instead of a true alloy. The material combines the properties of both metals, resulting in a material that is heat-resistant, ablation-resistant, highly thermally and electrically conductive, and easy to machine.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Tungsten in global, including the following market information:
Global Copper Tungsten Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Copper Tungsten Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Copper Tungsten companies in 2021 (%)
The global Copper Tungsten market was valued at 152.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 208.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
WCu 65/35 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Copper Tungsten include Sumitomo Electric, Advanced Technology & Materials, Plansee, Xian Huashan Tungsten Products, Mi-Tech Tungsten Metals, HOSO METAL, CHEMETAL USA, Taizhou Huacheng and Baoji Hanz Metal Material Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Copper Tungsten manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
-
- WCu 65/35
-
- WCu 70/30
-
- WCu 75/25
-
- WCu 80/20
-
- WCu 85/15
-
- WCu 90/10
- Others
-
- High Voltage Electrical Switch
-
- Welding and EDM
-
- Aerospace
-
- Electronic Packaging and Heat Sink
- Others
-
- North America
-
- US
-
- Canada
-
- Mexico
-
- Europe
-
- Germany
-
- France
-
- U.K.
-
- Italy
-
- Russia
-
- Nordic Countries
-
- Benelux
-
- Rest of Europe
-
- Asia
-
- China
-
- Japan
-
- South Korea
-
- Southeast Asia
-
- India
-
- Rest of Asia
-
- South America
-
- Brazil
-
- Argentina
-
- Rest of South America
-
- Middle East & Africa
-
- Turkey
-
- Israel
-
- Saudi Arabia
-
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
-
- Key companies Copper Tungsten revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
-
- Key companies Copper Tungsten revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
-
- Key companies Copper Tungsten sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Copper Tungsten sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
-
- Sumitomo Electric
-
- Advanced Technology & Materials
-
- Plansee
-
- Xian Huashan Tungsten Products
-
- Mi-Tech Tungsten Metals
-
- HOSO METAL
-
- CHEMETAL USA
-
- Taizhou Huacheng
-
- Baoji Hanz Metal Material Co., Ltd
-
- AMERICAN ELEMENTS
-
- Mosten Alloy Co.,Ltd
-
- Seunglim Electric Co.,Ltd
-
- Shenyang Top New Material
- Runchang New Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Copper Tungsten Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Copper Tungsten Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Copper Tungsten Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Copper Tungsten Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Copper Tungsten Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Copper Tungsten Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Copper Tungsten Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Copper Tungsten Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Copper Tungsten Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Copper Tungsten Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Copper Tungsten Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copper Tungsten Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Copper Tungsten Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Tungsten Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Copper Tungsten Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Tungsten Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Copper Tungsten Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 WCu 65/35
