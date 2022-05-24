Console Game Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Console Game in Global, including the following market information:
Global Console Game Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Console Game market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Playstation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Console Game include Sony, Nintendo, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Microsoft, ATVI, Vivendi, Take-Two Interactive and CAPCOM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Console Game companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Console Game Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Console Game Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Playstation
Xbox
Nintendo Switch
Others
Global Console Game Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Console Game Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Individuals And Families User
Competitive Game
Global Console Game Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Console Game Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Console Game revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Console Game revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sony
Nintendo
Electronic Arts
Ubisoft
Microsoft
ATVI
Vivendi
Take-Two Interactive
CAPCOM
SEGA
Bethesda Softworks
Konami
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Console Game Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Console Game Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Console Game Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Console Game Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Console Game Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Console Game Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Console Game Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Console Game Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Console Game Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Console Game Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Console Game Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Console Game Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Console Game Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Console Game Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Playstation
4.1.3 Xbox
4
