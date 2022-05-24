Console Game Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Console Game in Global, including the following market information:

Global Console Game Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Console Game market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Playstation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Console Game include Sony, Nintendo, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Microsoft, ATVI, Vivendi, Take-Two Interactive and CAPCOM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Console Game companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Console Game Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Console Game Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Playstation

Xbox

Nintendo Switch

Others

Global Console Game Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Console Game Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individuals And Families User

Competitive Game

Global Console Game Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Console Game Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Console Game revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Console Game revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sony

Nintendo

Electronic Arts

Ubisoft

Microsoft

ATVI

Vivendi

Take-Two Interactive

CAPCOM

SEGA

Bethesda Softworks

Konami

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Console Game Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Console Game Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Console Game Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Console Game Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Console Game Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Console Game Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Console Game Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Console Game Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Console Game Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Console Game Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Console Game Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Console Game Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Console Game Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Console Game Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Playstation

4.1.3 Xbox

4

