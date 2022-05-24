Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermal spray is a group of industrial processes that generally include the propelling of micrometer-sized particles of molten or semi-molten materials in order to create a protective or decorative coating on the surface of the desired substrate. The thermal spray coating provides various advantages to the end-users, such as lower coating cost, improved engineering performance, and increased component life. Thermal spray equipment are an integral part of every step in the thermal spray coating process and can be primarily segmented into thermal spray coating systems, dust collection equipment, spray guns and nozzles, feeder equipment, spare parts, noise-reducing enclosures, and others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Spray Coating Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-thermal-spray-coating-equipment-forecast-2022-2028-82

Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Thermal Spray Coating Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market was valued at 339.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 344.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 0.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plasma Spray Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermal Spray Coating Equipment include Oerlikon Metco, Praxair Surface Technologies, Lincotek Equipment, GTV mbH, United Coatings Technologies (UCT), Metallisation Ltd, Thermion, Flame Spray Technologies (FST) and Guangzhou Sanxin Metal S&T, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermal Spray Coating Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Plasma Spray



HVOF Spray



Arc Spray



Other

Aerospace



Oil & Gas



Steel Industry



Automotive & Transport



Power Generation



Other

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Thermal Spray Coating Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Thermal Spray Coating Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Thermal Spray Coating Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)



Key companies Thermal Spray Coating Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Oerlikon Metco



Praxair Surface Technologies



Lincotek Equipment



GTV mbH



United Coatings Technologies (UCT)



Metallisation Ltd



Thermion



Flame Spray Technologies (FST)



Guangzhou Sanxin Metal S&T



Plasma Giken



Zhengzhou Lijia



Kermetico



Shanghai Liangshi

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-thermal-spray-coating-equipment-forecast-2022-2028-82

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermal Spray Coating Eq

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-thermal-spray-coating-equipment-forecast-2022-2028-82

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414