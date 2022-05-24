Technology

Baby Teeth Care Product Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Early childhood caries (ECC) or baby bottle tooth decay is the primary concern for baby oral care. The bacteria that are responsible for tooth decay, gets transmitted to infants through kissing or sharing spoon. Rising awareness among parents for baby care products drives the baby teeth care market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Baby Teeth Care Product in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Baby Teeth Care Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Baby Teeth Care Product Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Baby Teeth Care Product companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Baby Teeth Care Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Toothbrush Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Baby Teeth Care Product include NUK, Colgate, P&G, Orajel, Jack n’ Jill, Aliph Brands, Weleda, Babyganics and Nuby, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Baby Teeth Care Product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Baby Teeth Care Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Baby Teeth Care Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Toothbrush
  • Toothpaste
  • Dental Wipes

Global Baby Teeth Care Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Baby Teeth Care Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Supermarket
  • Speciality Store
  • Online Store
  • Others

Global Baby Teeth Care Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Baby Teeth Care Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Baby Teeth Care Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Baby Teeth Care Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Baby Teeth Care Product sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Baby Teeth Care Product sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • NUK
  • Colgate
  • P&G
  • Orajel
  • Jack n’ Jill
  • Aliph Brands
  • Weleda
  • Babyganics
  • Nuby
  • The Brushies
  • Baby Banana
  • Jordan Toothbrush

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Baby Teeth Care Product Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Baby Teeth Care Product Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Baby Teeth Care Product Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Baby Teeth Care Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Baby Teeth Care Product Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Baby Teeth Care Product Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Baby Teeth Care Product Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Baby Teeth Care Product Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Baby Teeth Care Product Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Baby Teeth Care Product Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Baby Teeth Care Product Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Baby Teeth Care Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Baby Teeth Care Product Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baby Teeth Care Product Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Baby Teeth Care Product Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baby Teeth Care Product Companies

