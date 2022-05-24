Gear Hobbing Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gear hobbing machine is a type of machine tool for cutting gear teeth in gear blanks or for cutting worm, spur, or helical gears. Gear hobbing machine is also usually known as hobber.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gear Hobbing Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Gear Hobbing Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gear Hobbing Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Gear Hobbing Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gear Hobbing Machine market was valued at 665.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 790.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vertical Gear Hobbing Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gear Hobbing Machine include Gleason, Liebherr, CHMTI, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, EMAG, Yingkou Guanhua, HAMAI Company, Bourn & Koch and FFG Werke, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gear Hobbing Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Vertical Gear Hobbing Machine



Horizontal Gear Hobbing Machine

Automobile



General Industry



Aerospace

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Gear Hobbing Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Gear Hobbing Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Gear Hobbing Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)



Key companies Gear Hobbing Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Gleason



Liebherr



CHMTI



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries



EMAG



Yingkou Guanhua



HAMAI Company



Bourn & Koch



FFG Werke



Premier



Nanjing No.2



Aeromech Technologies



OLI



LUREN



Monnier + Zahner



EMAG Group



Hamai

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gear Hobbing Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gear Hobbing Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gear Hobbing Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gear Hobbing Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gear Hobbing Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gear Hobbing Machine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gear Hobbing Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gear Hobbing Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gear Hobbing Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gear Hobbing Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gear Hobbing Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gear Hobbing Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gear Hobbing Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gear Hobbing Machine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gear Hobbing Machine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gear Hobbing Machine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

