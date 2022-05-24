Aptamers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aptamers are high affinity molecules that are derived from RNA or DNA. These are normally generated using a synthetic process called Systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment (SELEX).

Aptamers receive their name from the Latin word aptus meaning fit. This means they bind to the target molecules with high specificity and high affinity.

Aptamers are short nucleic acids that interact with a variety of targets with high affinity and specificity. They have been shown to inhibit biological functions of cognate target proteins, and they are identifiable by an in vitro selection process, also termed SELEX (Systematic Evolution of Ligands by EXponential enrichment). Being nucleic acids, aptamers can be synthesized chemically or enzymatically.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-aptamers-forecast-2022-2028-157

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aptamers in global, including the following market information:

Global Aptamers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aptamers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Aptamers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aptamers market was valued at 252.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 813.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DNA-Based Aptamers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aptamers include TriLink BioTechnologies, AptaBharat, SomaLogic, AM Biotechnologies, Aptamer Sciences, Base Pair Biotechnologies, Aptamer Group, Aptagen and Aptus Biotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aptamers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

DNA-Based Aptamers



RNA-Based Aptamers

Research and Development



Drug Discovery

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Aptamers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Aptamers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Aptamers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Aptamers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

TriLink BioTechnologies



AptaBharat



SomaLogic



AM Biotechnologies



Aptamer Sciences



Base Pair Biotechnologies



Aptamer Group



Aptagen



Aptus Biotech



NeoVentures Biotechnology



Ray Biotech



Vivonics

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-aptamers-forecast-2022-2028-157

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aptamers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aptamers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aptamers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aptamers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aptamers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aptamers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aptamers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aptamers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aptamers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aptamers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aptamers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aptamers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aptamers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aptamers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aptamers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aptamers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Aptamers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 DNA-Based Aptamers

4.1.3 RNA-Based Aptamers

4.2 By Type – Global Aptamers Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type –

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-aptamers-forecast-2022-2028-157

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414