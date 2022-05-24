Enterprise Hard Drive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Hard Drive in global, including the following market information:

Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Enterprise Hard Drive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Enterprise Hard Drive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HDD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Enterprise Hard Drive include Toshiba, Seagate Technology Cor, Intel, Axiom, Western Digital Corp, Samsung, HITACHI, Transcend InformationInc and Lenovo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Enterprise Hard Drive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HDD

SSD

Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME

LE

Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Enterprise Hard Drive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Enterprise Hard Drive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Enterprise Hard Drive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Enterprise Hard Drive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toshiba

Seagate Technology Cor

Intel

Axiom

Western Digital Corp

Samsung

HITACHI

Transcend InformationInc

Lenovo

Cisco

SK Hynix

Kioxia Holdings Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Enterprise Hard Drive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Enterprise Hard Drive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Enterprise Hard Drive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Enterprise Hard Drive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Enterprise Hard Drive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Enterprise Hard Drive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Enterprise Hard Drive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Enterprise Hard Drive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Enterprise Hard Drive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Enterprise Hard Drive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Enterprise Hard Drive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Hard Drive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Enterprise Hard Drive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Hard Drive Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

