Enterprise Hard Drive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Hard Drive in global, including the following market information:
Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Enterprise Hard Drive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Enterprise Hard Drive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
HDD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Enterprise Hard Drive include Toshiba, Seagate Technology Cor, Intel, Axiom, Western Digital Corp, Samsung, HITACHI, Transcend InformationInc and Lenovo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Enterprise Hard Drive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
HDD
SSD
Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME
LE
Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Enterprise Hard Drive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Enterprise Hard Drive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Enterprise Hard Drive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Enterprise Hard Drive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toshiba
Seagate Technology Cor
Intel
Axiom
Western Digital Corp
Samsung
HITACHI
Transcend InformationInc
Lenovo
Cisco
SK Hynix
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Enterprise Hard Drive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Enterprise Hard Drive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Enterprise Hard Drive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Enterprise Hard Drive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Enterprise Hard Drive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Enterprise Hard Drive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Enterprise Hard Drive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Enterprise Hard Drive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Enterprise Hard Drive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Enterprise Hard Drive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Enterprise Hard Drive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Enterprise Hard Drive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Hard Drive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Enterprise Hard Drive Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Hard Drive Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
