Heart Blood Catheters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The need for catheters is mainly driven by the growth of the target patient population and the increasing focus on minimally invasive surgical procedures compared to traditional surgery. Based on the type, the cardiovascular catheter section can be divided into angiographic catheters, IVUS / OCT catheters, guide catheters, electrophysiological catheters, and balloon catheters. In 2019, electrophysiological catheters occupy the largest share of the cardiovascular market. This is mainly due to the high prevalence of AF and the growth of the elderly population.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heart Blood Catheters in global, including the following market information:

Global Heart Blood Catheters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heart Blood Catheters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Heart Blood Catheters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heart Blood Catheters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Angiography Catheters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heart Blood Catheters include Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson Services and Terumo Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heart Blood Catheters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heart Blood Catheters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heart Blood Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Angiography Catheters

IVUS/OCT Catheters

Guiding Catheters

Electrophysiology Catheters

Balloon Catheters

Global Heart Blood Catheters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heart Blood Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other End Users

Global Heart Blood Catheters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heart Blood Catheters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heart Blood Catheters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heart Blood Catheters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heart Blood Catheters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Heart Blood Catheters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson Services

Terumo Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heart Blood Catheters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heart Blood Catheters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heart Blood Catheters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heart Blood Catheters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heart Blood Catheters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Heart Blood Catheters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heart Blood Catheters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heart Blood Catheters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heart Blood Catheters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heart Blood Catheters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heart Blood Catheters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heart Blood Catheters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heart Blood Catheters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heart Blood Catheters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heart Blood Catheters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heart Blood Catheters Companies

4 Sights by Product

