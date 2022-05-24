Global Medical Drill Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Medical Drill market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Drill market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Electric



Pneumatic

Orthopedic Surgery



Traumatology



Joint Surgery



Spinal Surgery



Neurosurgery



ENT Surgery

Rohanika Medical



GPC



De Soutter Medical



Biochrom



ACF Medical



IMEDICOM



Pro-Dex



Adeor



DePuy Synthes



Millennium Surgical



Phoenix Surgical



Medtronic



StrenuMed



Synergy Medical Technologies



B. Braun Melsungen AG



Nouvag



Stryker



NSK



Zimmer



Johnson & Johnson



Exactech



Stars Medical Devices



ORTHO CARE



Aygun Surgical Instruments

North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia



Taiwan



Indonesia



Thailand



Malaysia



Philippines



Vietnam



Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Saudi Arabia



U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Drill Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Drill Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Electric

1.2.3 Pneumatic

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Drill Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Orthopedic Surgery

1.3.3 Traumatology

1.3.4 Joint Surgery

1.3.5 Spinal Surgery

1.3.6 Neurosurgery

1.3.7 ENT Surgery

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Medical Drill Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Medical Drill Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Drill Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Medical Drill Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Medical Drill Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Medical Drill by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Medical Drill Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Medical Drill Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Medical Drill Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Medical Drill Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Medical Drill Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Medical Drill Sales Market Share by

