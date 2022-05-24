Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than 0.35mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel include Goldium Steel SLU., Shanghai Metal Corporation, Koddaert NV, Yieh Group, Shanghai Zhanzhi Industry Group Co., Ltd., Ferreum Nv, Runfei Steel, NLMK Group and Jmt Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Market, by Thickness, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Thickness, 2021 (%)

Less than 0.35mm

0.35-0.65mm

Greater than 0.65mm

Global Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical Appliances

Batteries and Power Devices

Automotive

Energy

Other

Global Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Goldium Steel SLU.

Shanghai Metal Corporation

Koddaert NV

Yieh Group

Shanghai Zhanzhi Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Ferreum Nv

Runfei Steel

NLMK Group

Jmt Steel

HANEDA KOSAN CO., LTD.

Somal

Champland Steel

POSCO Maharashtra Steel Pvt. Ltd

UNITED STEEL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Thickness

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented (CRNGO) Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

