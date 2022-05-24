Ballistic Steel Plate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Ballistic Steel Plate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Protection 400 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ballistic Steel Plate include Titus Steel, SSAB, Kloeckner Metals, Steel Warehouse, Automotive Armor Manufacturing, Thyssenkrupp
Steel, Victor Steel Corporation, Masteel UK Limited and Clifton Steel Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ballistic Steel Plate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ballistic Steel Plate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ballistic Steel Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Protection 400
- Protection 500
- Protection 600
- Other
Global Ballistic Steel Plate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ballistic Steel Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Range Equipment
- Personal Bulletproof Equipment
- Cash truck
- Safety Box
- Military Vehicles
- Other
Global Ballistic Steel Plate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ballistic Steel Plate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ballistic Steel Plate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ballistic Steel Plate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ballistic Steel Plate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Ballistic Steel Plate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Titus Steel
- SSAB
- Kloeckner Metals
- Steel Warehouse
- Automotive Armor Manufacturing
- Thyssenkrupp
- Steel
- Victor Steel Corporation
- Masteel UK Limited
- Clifton Steel Company
- Alro Steel
- Champak Industries
- Chapel Steel Corp.
- CEMAR International?
- MD Exports LLP
- Industeel
- Wuxi Ledao metal products Co , Ltd
- Beijing Xinpengyu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ballistic Steel Plate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ballistic Steel Plate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ballistic Steel Plate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ballistic Steel Plate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ballistic Steel Plate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ballistic Steel Plate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ballistic Steel Plate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ballistic Steel Plate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ballistic Steel Plate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ballistic Steel Plate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ballistic Steel Plate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ballistic Steel Plate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ballistic Steel Plate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ballistic Steel Plate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ballistic Steel Plate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ballistic Steel Plate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
