Ballistic Steel Plate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Ballistic Steel Plate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Protection 400 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ballistic Steel Plate include Titus Steel, SSAB, Kloeckner Metals, Steel Warehouse, Automotive Armor Manufacturing, Thyssenkrupp

Steel, Victor Steel Corporation, Masteel UK Limited and Clifton Steel Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ballistic Steel Plate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ballistic Steel Plate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ballistic Steel Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Protection 400

Protection 500

Protection 600

Other

Global Ballistic Steel Plate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ballistic Steel Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Range Equipment

Personal Bulletproof Equipment

Cash truck

Safety Box

Military Vehicles

Other

Global Ballistic Steel Plate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ballistic Steel Plate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ballistic Steel Plate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ballistic Steel Plate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ballistic Steel Plate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Ballistic Steel Plate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Titus Steel

SSAB

Kloeckner Metals

Steel Warehouse

Automotive Armor Manufacturing

Thyssenkrupp

Steel

Victor Steel Corporation

Masteel UK Limited

Clifton Steel Company

Alro Steel

Champak Industries

Chapel Steel Corp.

CEMAR International?

MD Exports LLP

Industeel

Wuxi Ledao metal products Co , Ltd

Beijing Xinpengyu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ballistic Steel Plate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ballistic Steel Plate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ballistic Steel Plate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ballistic Steel Plate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ballistic Steel Plate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ballistic Steel Plate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ballistic Steel Plate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ballistic Steel Plate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ballistic Steel Plate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ballistic Steel Plate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ballistic Steel Plate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ballistic Steel Plate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ballistic Steel Plate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ballistic Steel Plate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ballistic Steel Plate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ballistic Steel Plate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

