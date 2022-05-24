Foam Latex Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Foam latex is a lightweight form of latex containing bubbles known as cells, created from liquid latex.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Foam Latex in global, including the following market information:

Global Foam Latex Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Foam Latex Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Foam Latex companies in 2021 (%)

The global Foam Latex market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Rubber Latex Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Foam Latex include American Excelsior Company, KTT Enterprises, LLC, Quality Foam Packaging, Inc., Bauer Cases, Essenta Porous Technologies, Enbi, FoamPartner, Ir Specialty Foam and Mountain Top Foam, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Foam Latex manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Foam Latex Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Foam Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Rubber Latex

Synthetic Rubber Latex

Global Foam Latex Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Foam Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation Industry

Furniture Industry

Film and Television Industry

Others

Global Foam Latex Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Foam Latex Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Foam Latex revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Foam Latex revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Foam Latex sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Foam Latex sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

American Excelsior Company

KTT Enterprises, LLC

Quality Foam Packaging, Inc.

Bauer Cases

Essenta Porous Technologies

Enbi

FoamPartner

Ir Specialty Foam

Mountain Top Foam

Accurate Gasket

Armacell LLC

