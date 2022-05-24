Foam Latex Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Foam latex is a lightweight form of latex containing bubbles known as cells, created from liquid latex.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Foam Latex in global, including the following market information:
- Global Foam Latex Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Foam Latex Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five Foam Latex companies in 2021 (%)
The global Foam Latex market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Rubber Latex Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Foam Latex include American Excelsior Company, KTT Enterprises, LLC, Quality Foam Packaging, Inc., Bauer Cases, Essenta Porous Technologies, Enbi, FoamPartner, Ir Specialty Foam and Mountain Top Foam, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Foam Latex manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Foam Latex Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Foam Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Natural Rubber Latex
- Synthetic Rubber Latex
Global Foam Latex Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Foam Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Transportation Industry
- Furniture Industry
- Film and Television Industry
- Others
Global Foam Latex Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Foam Latex Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Foam Latex revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Foam Latex revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Foam Latex sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Foam Latex sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- American Excelsior Company
- KTT Enterprises, LLC
- Quality Foam Packaging, Inc.
- Bauer Cases
- Essenta Porous Technologies
- Enbi
- FoamPartner
- Ir Specialty Foam
- Mountain Top Foam
- Accurate Gasket
- Armacell LLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Foam Latex Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Foam Latex Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Foam Latex Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Foam Latex Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Foam Latex Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Foam Latex Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Foam Latex Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Foam Latex Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Foam Latex Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Foam Latex Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Foam Latex Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Foam Latex Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Foam Latex Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foam Latex Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Foam Latex Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foam Latex Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Foam Latex Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Natural Rubber Latex
4.1.3 Synthetic Rubber Latex
