Global Citrus Essential Oil Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Citrus Essential Oil market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Citrus Essential Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Steam Distilled

Cold Pressed

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Personal Care and Beauty Products

Health Care Products

Aromatherapy

Home Care Products

Others

By Company

Givaudan

Symrise

Firmenich

Mountain Rose Herbs

Citromax Flavors

doTERRA International

Young Living Essential Oils

Citrosuco

Ultra-International

Lionel Hitchen

Bontoux SAS

Cilione Srl

Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils

Citrus and Allied Essences

JAHTB

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Citrus Essential Oil Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Citrus Essential Oil Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Steam Distilled

1.2.3 Cold Pressed

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Citrus Essential Oil Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Personal Care and Beauty Products

1.3.4 Health Care Products

1.3.5 Aromatherapy

1.3.6 Home Care Products

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Citrus Essential Oil Production

2.1 Global Citrus Essential Oil Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Citrus Essential Oil Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Citrus Essential Oil Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Citrus Essential Oil Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Citrus Essential Oil Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Citrus Essential Oil Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Citrus Essential Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Citrus Essential Oil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Citrus Essential Oil Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

