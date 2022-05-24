Global Citrus Essential Oil Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Citrus Essential Oil market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Citrus Essential Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Steam Distilled
- Cold Pressed
- Others
Segment by Application
- Food & Beverages
- Personal Care and Beauty Products
- Health Care Products
- Aromatherapy
- Home Care Products
- Others
By Company
- Givaudan
- Symrise
- Firmenich
- Mountain Rose Herbs
- Citromax Flavors
- doTERRA International
- Young Living Essential Oils
- Citrosuco
- Ultra-International
- Lionel Hitchen
- Bontoux SAS
- Cilione Srl
- Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils
- Citrus and Allied Essences
- JAHTB
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Citrus Essential Oil Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Citrus Essential Oil Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Steam Distilled
1.2.3 Cold Pressed
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Citrus Essential Oil Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverages
1.3.3 Personal Care and Beauty Products
1.3.4 Health Care Products
1.3.5 Aromatherapy
1.3.6 Home Care Products
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Citrus Essential Oil Production
2.1 Global Citrus Essential Oil Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Citrus Essential Oil Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Citrus Essential Oil Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Citrus Essential Oil Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Citrus Essential Oil Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Citrus Essential Oil Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Citrus Essential Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Citrus Essential Oil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Citrus Essential Oil Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
