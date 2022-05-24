Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sheet molding composite (SMC) or sheet molding compound is known as a ready-to-mold glass fiber reinforced with polyester material primarily used in compression molding. The sheet is provided by the manufacturers in rolls weighing up to 1,000kg. The resin is alternatively coupled with related materials and can be mixed on-site when a manufacturer wants greater control over the chemistry and filler. This is manufactured by dispersing long strands of chopped fiber, basically glass fibers or carbon fibers on a bath of thermoset resins such as polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, and epoxy resin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) in global, including the following market information:

Global Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/152113/global-sheet-molding-composite-forecast-market-2022-2028-14

The global Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) include ASTAR S.A., Core Molding Technologies, IDI Composites International, Toray TCAC Holding B.V., MENZOLIT, Polynt SpA, Showa Denko K.K., HGGC, LLC. and Continental Structural Plastics Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Global Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive &Transportation

Aerospace

Electrical &Electronics

Building &Construction

Others

Global Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ASTAR S.A.

Core Molding Technologies

IDI Composites International

Toray TCAC Holding B.V.

MENZOLIT

Polynt SpA

Showa Denko K.K.

HGGC, LLC.

Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

LORENZ

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/152113/global-sheet-molding-composite-forecast-market-2022-2028-14

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sheet Molding Composite (SMC) Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/