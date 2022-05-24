Quinolones Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Quinolones, also known as pyrazone acids or pyridone acids, are synthetic antimicrobial drugs containing the basic structure of 4-quinolone.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Quinolones in global, including the following market information:
- Global Quinolones Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Quinolones Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Quinolones companies in 2021 (%)
The global Quinolones market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Norfloxacin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Quinolones include Bayer, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, LG Corporation, Allergan and Novartis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Quinolones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Quinolones Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Quinolones Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Norfloxacin
- Ofloxacin
- Ciprofloxacin
- Gemifloxacin
- Others
Global Quinolones Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Quinolones Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Quinolones Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Quinolones Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Quinolones revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Quinolones revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Quinolones sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Quinolones sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bayer
- Sanofi
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck
- LG Corporation
- Allergan
- Novartis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Quinolones Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Quinolones Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Quinolones Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Quinolones Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Quinolones Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Quinolones Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Quinolones Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Quinolones Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Quinolones Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Quinolones Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Quinolones Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Quinolones Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Quinolones Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quinolones Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Quinolones Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quinolones Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Quinolones Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Norfloxacin
4.1.3 Ofloxacin
4.1.4 Ciprofloxacin
