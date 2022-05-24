Water-washed Kaolin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Kaolin also called china clay, is a soft white clay essential in manufacturing china and porcelain. Water-washed Kaolin is the product that only be physical treatmented and will not change the properties of the original soil.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water-washed Kaolin in global, including the following market information:

Global Water-washed Kaolin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water-washed Kaolin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Water-washed Kaolin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water-washed Kaolin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Strong Magnetic Separation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water-washed Kaolin include American Elements, BASF SE, Burgess Pigment Company, Imerys S.A., Sibelco, Thiele Kaolin Company, I-Minerals Inc, Kamin LLC and LB Minerals, Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water-washed Kaolin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water-washed Kaolin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Water-washed Kaolin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Strong Magnetic Separation

General Magnetic Separation

Global Water-washed Kaolin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Water-washed Kaolin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ceramics

Paper

Paints & Coatings

Others

Global Water-washed Kaolin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Water-washed Kaolin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water-washed Kaolin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water-washed Kaolin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water-washed Kaolin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Water-washed Kaolin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

American Elements

BASF SE

Burgess Pigment Company

Imerys S.A.

Sibelco

Thiele Kaolin Company

I-Minerals Inc

Kamin LLC

LB Minerals, Ltd.

VENETA MINERARIA S.p.a

Quarzwerke Gruppe

CADAM SA

China Kaolin

China Mineral Processing

Long Yan Kaolin Clay

Bright Industrial

Lingshou Quanda Mineral Products Processing Plant

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water-washed Kaolin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water-washed Kaolin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water-washed Kaolin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water-washed Kaolin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water-washed Kaolin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water-washed Kaolin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water-washed Kaolin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water-washed Kaolin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water-washed Kaolin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water-washed Kaolin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water-washed Kaolin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water-washed Kaolin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water-washed Kaolin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-washed Kaolin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water-washed Kaolin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-washed Kaolin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

